Karachi Police Website Offline for Maintenance; Citizens Face Difficulties

KARACHI: The Karachi Police official website has been temporarily shut down, ARY News reported.

Citizens are facing significant difficulties due to the portal’s closure, as the public routinely visits the site to obtain various character and clearance certificates.

The website is also widely used by residents to register daily complaints online.

According to police officials, the website was taken offline to undergo essential routine maintenance and system upgrades.

The police department added that IT experts are currently working on the system, and the website will be fully reactivated soon.