Karachi policeman among three arrested for ‘short-term kidnapping’ 

KARACHI: Two Karachi policemen among three have been arrested in connection with alleged short-term kidnapping, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, SSP Tariq Mastoi said that the suspects demanded Rs 2.9 million ransom from the family of the businessman who was abducted however he was released after receiving the Rs 1.9 million ransom amount.

The SSP Malir stated that the suspects had posed themselves as intelligence officers. The accused policeman Rafique was deployed in Garden Headquarters and Younis was in Kalakot police station.

Earlier, Karachi police arrested two accused criminals from Surjani Town, who reportedly robbed people in the guise of police officials in the metropolis.

As per Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mehroz Ali’s statement, the arrested individuals allegedly belonged to a six-member robber gang, that robbed the people in the guise of police officers late at night.

During the investigation, the arrested individuals, identified as Arbaz and Junaid, confessed to being involved in robbing several houses in the metropolis.

The accused used to enter the houses at 4 am late in the night, tied up the family members, and left after looting the valuables from the house.

During the raid the police arrested the two suspects, leading to the recovery of a pistol, mobile phone, jewelry, stolen LCD, DVR, cash, and other valuables from their possession.

SSP further stated that a total of nine cases have been registered against the arrested criminals in Surjani town police station.