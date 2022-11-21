Karachi policeman gunned down in DHA while chasing suspicious car

KARACHI: A Karachi policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V when he was chasing a suspicious car late Monday night, ARY News reported.

A Karachi policeman, Abdul Rehman, was killed by the firing of unidentified assailants after he started chasing a suspicious vehicle in the DHA Phase V area.

Police officials told the media that the slain cop was chasing the suspicious vehicle on his motorcycle. The driver opened fire at the chasing cop while his fellow officer miraculously survived the gun attack.

Police said that details are being collected about another cop who survived the gun attack. Heavy contingents of the police force reached the crime scene and started collecting evidence.

Comments