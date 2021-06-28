Karachi policeman who looted cash during milk shop raid arrested

KARACHI: Four policeman who looted cash during a raid at a milk shop along with the assistant commissioner in Karachi’s Korangi have been arrested on Monday.

The policeman along with the assistant commissioner raided a milk shop located in Korangi PNT Cooperative Housing Society last night. SSP Korangi said that the action was taken after the CCTV footage of the raid came to light.

All four policeman have been arrested, he added.

In a video available with ARY News, a policeman can be seen looting the cash during the raid.

Video clearly shows the raiding team coming out of the milk shop along with its owner, while a policeman after checking the counters of the shops took cash.

The incident was reported around 12 midnight.

Qayoom, the affected shopkeeper, said the assistant commissioner along with four cops raided two to three shops at midnight.

“Policeman after switching off the lights took the cash from the counter when I was asked to come out of the shop by the team,” he added.