Karachi policeman wounded for resisting robbery

KARACHI: A Karachi policeman sustained bullet wounds after a mugger opened fire for not stopping his motorcycle, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said that the firing incident took place in the vicinity of the Malir Cantt police station. Police detailed that the cop namely Farhan Mustafa was passing through the road with his wife on a motorcycle when muggers tried to stop him.

The armed muggers opened fire at them after they refused to stop the motorcycle near Tank Chowk. The cop sustained injuries, however, his wife remained unhurt.

The wounded cop was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. Farhan Mustafa was deputed at 15 Airport. Police officials said that Mustafa’s condition was out of danger as he received a bullet in his leg.

Earlier in the month, a police sub-inspector was shot dead by unidentified armed men for ‘resisting robbery’ in Karachi.

According to reports, the shooting incident occurred near the Site Super Highway Hotel in Karachi, resulting in the loss of a sub-inspector named Amir Ali’s life.

Police authorities state that the deceased, Amir Ali, was a resident of Federal B Area and was deputed to the Gulberg Complaint Cell. The victim had money with him but his motorcycle and pistol were not found from the crime scene, indicating a targeted killing in the incident.