Karachi policeman’s killing: Suspect turns out to be ex-deputy commissioner’s son

KARACHI: The suspect, who shot dead a police officer on Monday night in Karachi’s DHA locality, is reportedly the son of a former deputy commissioner, ARY News reported.

Karachi policeman, Abdul Rehman, was killed by the firing of unidentified assailants after he started chasing a suspicious vehicle in the DHA Phase V area.

According to DIG South Irfan Baloch, the suspect is reportedly the son of a former deputy commissioner. H said that police have recorded the statement of accused parents and raids are being conducted to arrest the culprit.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the event, making the rounds on the Internet, shows the suspect and the police, both holding firearms, disembarking from a black Toyota Mark X car and engaging in an apparently heated argument.

Police officials told the media that the slain cop was chasing the suspicious vehicle on his motorcycle. The driver opened fire at the chasing cop while his fellow officer miraculously survived the gun attack.

FIR registered

The case of the murder of the policeman was registered on the complaint of a sub-inspector at Darakhshan Police Station.

The suspected shooter faces charges of terrorism, murder, and shootout with police, officials said.

Rahman, the martyred cop, was shot in the right temple. Initial medical examination showed the slug of the bullet got stuck in the head, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

