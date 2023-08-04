Karachi: Policemen booked over Illegal detention of woman

KARACHI: A case has been registered against the police officials involved in illegal detaining the woman and releasing her after receiving the ransom, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, another incident of police involvement in short-term kidnapping has emerged in Karachi, where a woman was taken into illegal custody, subjected to violence, and then released after receiving the ransom.

A case has been registered against four officers, including the Sub-Inspector of the Chakiwara Police Station, for their involvement in detaining the woman illegally, subjecting her to violence, and extorting money.

The plainclothes officers from the Special Party of the Chakiwara Police Station had taken the woman – identified as Fiza – into custody, and after that, they subjected her to inhumane violence.

After the violence, the police party released the victim for Rs 150,000. Following her release, the victim woman informed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South about the police’s atrocities.

Upon the DIG South’s orders, a case has been registered against the police party at the Kalri Police Station. The accused nominated Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar, officers Nasrullah, Ali Gul, Asif Sindhi, and Ghulam in the case.