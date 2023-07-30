Karachi Port handled 41.85 million tons of cargo in FY 2022-23

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 41.85 million tons of import and export cargo and 1.93 million TEUs containers during the financial year 2022-23, ARY News reported.

As per details, dry cargo, both import and export, closed at 30.63 million tons while the liquid bulk cargo, both import and export, closed at 11.22 million tons at the end of the financial year 2022-23 as compared to 36.64 million tons of dry and 15.07 million tons of liquid bulk cargo during the financial year 2021-22.

The breakup of the port operations showed that the volume of import cargo at the end of FY 2022-23 closed at 29.08 million tons as against 35.54 million tons in FY 2021-22.

Likewise, export cargo of 12.78 million tons was handled at the port during FY 2022-23 as compared to 16.17 million tons in FY 2021-22.

Earlier, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) took control of Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT).

As per details, the Karachi Port Trust security forces have taken control of the Pakistan International Container Terminal as the 21-year agreement of PICT expired on June 17.

The administrative affairs will be under Karachi Port Trust for 13 days. An important board meeting was called on this matter and the chairman of Karachi Port Trust headed the meeting. A group from Abu Dhabi has shown interest in taking over PICT.