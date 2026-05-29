KARACHI: A collision between two vessels occurred in the open sea outside the Karachi port, resulting in containers falling into the water but causing no loss of life, ARY News reported.

According to port authorities, the incident took place between MV Neva and MV Pappo in the vicinity of the port’s anchorage area. Following the collision, several containers from MV Pappo fell into the sea.

Officials of the Karachi Port confirmed that the accident occurred during the night when both vessels accidentally came into contact. The ship MV Neva was later shifted and berthed at berth number 5 for further inspection and clearance.

Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust Shahid Ahmed stated that no casualties were reported in the incident. He added that both ships were involved in an accidental collision, and an inquiry has been launched to determine the cause.

Authorities said a detailed investigation is underway to assess navigation procedures and safety protocols following the maritime incident.

In other news, on May 25, Gwadar Port achieved a major operational milestone by handling the largest deep-draft cargo vessels, in what officials describe as a sign of the port’s growing role in regional trade.

In a statement, the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Pakistan, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, has said that Gwadar Port has successfully berthed and handled a large deep-draft cargo vessel carrying over 53,000 metric tons of steel billets.

The minister said the vessel MV BI JIA SHAN, originating from Hong Kong/China and commanded by Captain Li Han, was safely berthed at Gwadar Port on May 24, 2026, carrying approximately 53,277.42 metric tons of prime steel billets comprising around 20,669 pieces.

He said the operation was particularly significant because the vessel had an approximate 12.8-metre draft, demonstrating the effectiveness of Gwadar Port’s deep-sea navigation channel and modern handling infrastructure.