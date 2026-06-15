Karachi Port surpasses 2,000 ship calls, marking eight-year high

Karachi Port has crossed the milestone of 2,000 vessel calls for the first time in nearly eight years, reflecting a steady rise in maritime trade activity and strengthening the port’s position as Pakistan’s main gateway for international commerce.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs of Pakistan, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said Karachi Port handled 2,003 ship calls between July 2025 and June 13, 2026, according to data compiled by the Karachi Port Trust (KPT). The figure surpasses the 2,000-vessel mark last recorded during fiscal year 2017-18.

The vessels that called at the port during the period represented a combined gross registered tonnage (GRT) of 84.43 million tons, highlighting the scale of shipping operations managed by the country’s largest seaport.

The minister said vessel calls increased by 7.5 percent compared with the corresponding period last year, while gross registered tonnage rose by 3.0 percent, indicating sustained growth in cargo movement and maritime traffic.

He said the achievement underscores the growing momentum of Pakistan’s maritime trade and reaffirms Karachi Port’s central role in the country’s trade and logistics network, through which a significant share of imports and exports is handled.

KPT Chairman Rear Admiral (Retd) Shahid Ahmed attributed the growth to increased shipping activity, improved operational efficiency and the continued confidence of international shipping lines operating through Karachi Port.

“Karachi Port, established in 1887, remains a key hub for containerized cargo, bulk commodities and general trade, linking Pakistan with major regional and global shipping routes,” he said.

Junaid Chaudhry described the rise in vessel calls as a positive indicator for Pakistan’s trade outlook, reflecting stronger commercial activity and greater utilization of port infrastructure.

He said the milestone was achieved through the efforts of the KPT team to enhance maritime connectivity, modernize port operations and attract investment into the country’s logistics and maritime sectors.

The minister said the latest achievement is expected to further strengthen Karachi Port’s standing as Pakistan’s premier maritime gateway and support broader national efforts to expand trade and economic activity through the country’s ports.