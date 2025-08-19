Karachi power update after rain- August 20, 2025

KARACHI: In the response to Karachi’s severe monsoon spell, which saw over 100 mm of rainfall across large areas of the city, K-Electric (KE) showed operational continuity by preserving electricity supply and quickly initiating restoration efforts despite partial flooding and traffic crowding.

Karachi power restoration efforts continued undeterred despite significant waterlogging and congestion. Areas with high levels of stagnant water, particularly in low-lying zones, were particularly affected due to restricted access and safety risks for residents and field teams.

Despite these challenges that saw around 800 out of over 2,100 feeders facing outage during the peak of the rain spell, KE teams remained deployed, prioritising restoration work as soon as conditions permitted. Key infrastructure, including power plants and grid stations, continued to function normally.

KE management team remained in touch with the civic agencies and city’s administration, extending support and information about power supply situation in the city.

KE also remained in close coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in regard to Karachi monsoon power restoration, for rain forecast updates and identifying high-risk zones to enable better planning and resource mobilization.

“Our teams have been on-ground, working through challenging conditions to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” said Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution and Marcomms Officer. “Temporary shutdowns were implemented in waterlogged areas purely for public safety, and restoration was prioritized as soon as conditions allowed.

کے-الیکٹرک پاور سپلائی اپڈیٹ 8: 19 اگست 2025، بوقت 23:45 بجے اس وقت کراچی کو 2100 میں سے 1550 سے زائد فیڈرز سے بجلی کی فراہمی جاری ہے، ترجمان کے-الیکٹرک مون سون کی موسلا دھار اور غیر معمولی بارش کے باعث شہر میں شاہرائیں زیر آب ہیں۔ ترجمان کے-الیکٹرک شہر میں ایندھن کی سپلائی… pic.twitter.com/Fbnkhqv87P — Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric (@imranrana21) August 19, 2025



“We strongly urge citizens to maintain safe distance from electrical infrastructure during rains including poles, electricity meters, service brackets, broken and tangled internet/cable wires. Internal wiring and water motors should not be operated with wet hands or in standing water. Only certified electricians should be engaged in case of electrical faults within households.”

Meanwhile, no KE infrastructure was found involved nor any report of broken wire was received from the site of any of the electrocution incidents reported during the rain spell as per preliminary investigations.

As monsoon conditions persist, safeguarding public wellbeing requires a combination of strong on-ground response and public cooperation. Adherence to safety protocols, along with timely coordination between utilities and civic agencies, is essential to mitigate risks and ensure continued resilience across the city.

For electricity-related emergencies or reporting hazardous situations immediately, customers should contact KE via its 118 call center. For individual complaints regarding power supply, customers may also reach out through the KE website, KE Live App, KE’s WhatsApp service, and other social media platforms.