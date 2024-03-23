Karachi: Pregnant woman dies after treatment by ‘fake’ doctor

KARACHI: A pregnant woman died while in labour owing to treatment by a fake female doctor in Karachi’s Korangi No.4, ARY News reported.

According to the victim’s family, the woman was taken to a female doctor in Karachi’s Korangi No.4 to deliver her baby. However, the 25-year-old woman gave birth to a stillborn.

The woman’s family rushed her to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JMPC) on the doctor’s advice after her health deteriorated during labour.

Unfortunately, the woman died during treatment at the medical facility.

The family accused the Karachi police of covering for the lady doctor, saying that the Awami Colony police had first asked them to do a postmortem of the body.

However, a police officer later said that the postmortem and legal procedure cannot be initiated, as per the family.

The victim’s family demanded the registration of a first information report (FIR) against the female doctor.