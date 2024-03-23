30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 23, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Karachi: Pregnant woman dies after treatment by ‘fake’ doctor

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A pregnant woman died while in labour owing to treatment by a fake female doctor in Karachi’s Korangi No.4, ARY News reported.

According to the victim’s family, the woman was taken to a female doctor in Karachi’s Korangi No.4 to deliver her baby. However, the 25-year-old woman gave birth to a stillborn.

The woman’s family rushed her to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JMPC) on the doctor’s advice after her health deteriorated during labour.

Unfortunately, the woman died during treatment at the medical facility.

The family accused the Karachi police of covering for the lady doctor, saying that the Awami Colony police had first asked them to do a postmortem of the body.

However, a police officer later said that the postmortem and legal procedure cannot be initiated, as per the family.

The victim’s family demanded the registration of a first information report (FIR) against the female doctor.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.