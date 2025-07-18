Aleem Khan shares update on Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Expressway

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan told Senate that the construction of Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Expressway is amongst the top priority projects of the government, ARY News reported.

He said the Prime Minister has constituted a steering committee to follow up progress on this project and allocated dedicated funds for this project from the Petroleum Development Levy.

The Senate was informed today that the National Highway Authority (NHA) earned record revenues during the last fiscal year.

The minister told the House during the Question Hour that NHA earned fifty billion rupees more during this period as compared to the previous financial year. He expressed the determination to accelerate work on road infrastructure projects.

Abdul Aleem Khan said the Federal Government has written letters to the provincial governments including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, offering to reconstruct the roads at the tourist spots. He noted that better road infrastructure at picturesque places will also promote tourism in those areas.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government is pursuing the policy of making recruitments in departments on merit. He said the provincial governments should also focus on improving the standard of education.

Meanwhile, the House today passed four bills. These included:

The Extradition Amendment Bill, 2025, Pakistan Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2025, the Criminal Laws Amendment Bill, 2025 and Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Amendment Bill, 2025.

The National Agri-trade and Food Safety Authority Ordinance was laid before the House today.