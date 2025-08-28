Karachi rain alert: NDMA warns of heavy rainfall from August 30

KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has recently released a rain alert, indicating that Karachi may have heavy rainfall in the upcoming monsoon spell, starting from August 30 and will last until September 02, ARY News reported.

In the recent Karachi rain alert, NDMA has indicated that the other cities will also be affected by the rainfall, including Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Sukkar, Ghotki, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmor, and Dadu. Other nearby areas may also have rain.

According to NDMA, the upcoming rain can cause urban flooding in the city.

Previously, the Meteorological Department had issued a prediction that it was not going to rain in Karachi for next coming days; however, the city may have light drizzling only during the day and night.

It is worth noting that during heavy rain in Karachi last week, the city was turned into a river. In many areas, boats had to be sent to rescue affected residents.

Due to electricity and other rain-related incidents, the lives of 15 people were claimed, while a partial flood snatched the livelihood of many people.

With over 200 millimetres of rainfall recorded, the city’s structure was badly disrupted, and roads are badly ruined now. It has been more than a week now since it rained in Karachi, and the rainwater mixed with sewage is present in the damaged areas of roads.

Even days after the rain stopped, citizens have been facing prolonged power outages.

The Karachi rain alert is released to aware citizens to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary activities that could cause any unforeseen situation.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari had expressed profound sorrow over the flood destruction during the intense monsoon weather across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan.

President Asif Zardari, in his official statement, extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and assured all affected people that the government is with them during this hard time and will assist them by all means.