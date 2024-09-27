Karachi rain: Met office shares latest update 

KARACHI: The Met Office has shared the latest update on Karachi rain, stating that there is no chance of monsoon rains in Karachi and surrounding areas, ARY News reported.

As per details, the chief meteorologist, Sardar Sarfraz, has confirmed that rural Sindh and Balochistan will also not experience any rainfall.

However, the city’s weather is expected to improve in a few days due to strong winds, bringing relief to the Karachiites.

The chief meteorologist also mentioned that Karachi experienced a significant temperature increase in the past few days due to western winds.

Moreover, October is expected to be a hot month for Karachi, with no signs of rainfall.

However, November will bring a cooler climate starting from the middle of the month, providing relief to the residents after a hot October.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and central Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan rain with windstorm and thundershower is expected during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavy-falls and hailstorm is likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit seventeen, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.