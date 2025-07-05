Karachi receives new rain spell

KARACHI: Karachi experienced moderate to heavy rain across various neighborhoods on Saturday night, bringing relief for the people.

Many areas of Karachi including Landhi, Korangi, Malir, and Quaidabad saw showers, while Shah Faisal Colony and its surroundings also received rain.

The downpour extended to Gulshan Iqbal, Manghopir, Site Area, and nearby regions, with Qayyumabad and Akhtar Colony witnessing heavy rain accompanied by strong winds.

Additionally, Surjani Town, Nazimabad, and North Karachi also witnessed rainfall.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that the rainy spell may persist for the next 24 hours.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has already issued alert ahead of the predicted new monsoon spell in different parts of the country, starting from Sunday.

The NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) urged citizens to take precautionary measures as heavy rains, thunderstorms, and potential flash floods are expected to affect various parts of the country from July 6 to 10 in the fresh monsoon spell.

Impact-based weather alerts from NEOC warned that predicted monsoon activity combined with a strong westerly wave may affect multiple regions of the country from July 6 to 10, while northern areas face an elevated flash flood risk from July 7 to 12.

Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad and in Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Lahore, Kasur, Okara and adjoining areas from July 6 to 10.

Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected across northern and central Punjab, while southern Punjab districts including Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan may receive low to moderate rainfall.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rain and thunderstorms are anticipated in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Haripur, Bannu, and Kohat.

Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will experience moderate to heavy rainfall, especially during evening and night hours, with flash flood risk in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Astore, Diamir, Ghanche, Shigar, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Haveli, and Bagh. These conditions may lead to flash flooding in local streams and nullahs, landslides, road blockages, and power/communication disruptions.

In Sindh, isolated to moderate rainfall is expected in Sukkur, Nawabshah, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Karachi, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Badin, and Mithi, with heavy rainfall likely in Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu. These may result in urban flooding, traffic congestion, and infrastructure damage.

Balochistan is expected to receive scattered to heavy rainfall in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Lasbela, and Naseerabad. Waterlogging, traffic disruption, and damage to weak structures due to strong winds and lightning are possible.