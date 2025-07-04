PDMA warns of heavy rain, thunderstorm on 9th, 10th Muharram

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Punjab has issued an urgent weather advisory, forecasting intense monsoon rains across the province on Muharram 9 and 10, ARY News reported quoting PDMA.

According to PDMA spokesperson, the heavy downpours is expected to begin as early as July 5. he warned that multiple districts, particularly in southern and central Punjab, could face severe weather conditions, posing risks to residents and infrastructure.

The authority has called on the public and local administrations to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to mitigate potential hazards.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia urged organizers of Muharram processions to implement strict safety measures in light of the severe weather forecast. He emphasized avoiding gatherings on dilapidated roofs and maintaining a safe distance from electric poles and wires to prevent accidents.

The DG also advised residents, especially those near rivers and streams, to avoid crossings wherever possible due to the heightened risk of flash floods, particularly in the mountainous regions of Dera Ghazi Khan, where flooding is feared.

Earlier, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province from 1st to 10th Muharram (June 27 to July 6, 2025) due to security concerns during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The measure aims to ensure public safety, maintain religious harmony, and prevent any untoward incidents during the observance of Muharram.

According to a notification, only already-approved processions and religious gatherings (majalis) will be allowed during this period.

No new events or modifications to existing processions will be permitted without prior authorization from the competent authority.

It is worth mentioning here that monsoon rains in Punjab claimed 18 lives including 11 children, while 57 persons were injured in rain-related incidents in 24 hours.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in a factsheet released, said that most of deaths resulted owing to collapse of dilapidated buildings and rooftops.

The rainfall damaged 27 houses, PDMA said. “In the incidents of lightning strike in Khanewal and Okara two persons were killed, while two children electrocuted to death in Mandi Bahauddin,” according to the report.