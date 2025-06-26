Punjab govt issues stark warning over misuse of internet in Muharram

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister, Azma Bokhari, warned on Thursday that social media users will face immediate arrest if they post fake or inflammatory content during Muharram.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Azma Bokhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued clear directives for strict action against any social media content that incites hatred, sectarianism, or violence during the sacred month.

“For the first time in Punjab’s history, a dedicated cyber security force will monitor social media platforms in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA),” she said.

She added that action will be taken against those responsible for spreading false information, including account suspension and legal prosecution.

Punjab Information Minister also announced a complete ban on the use of drones during Muharram, warning that anyone caught operating drones will be arrested immediately.

“These measures are aimed at ensuring peace and security during Muharram, and no one will be allowed to disrupt harmony through digital or aerial means,” she emphasized.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a High-Level meeting on Nationwide Muharram Security Plan at Ministry of Interior. During the meeting, security plan for all provinces, including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad was reviewed in detail.

It was decided in the meeting to launch a crackdown against elements spreading religious hatred on social media during Muharram and strict legal action will be taken against them. Moreover, it was decided to send clear recommendations to PEMRA to curb hate content on electronic and social media.

Furthermore, it was also decided that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure peace and order during Muharram. It was also agreed that any decision to suspend internet or mobile phone services will be made in consultation with relevant provinces, keeping in view the security concerns.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed authorities that decisions regarding internet and mobile service suspensions must be made on the basis of ground realities and the security situation.

Mohsin Naqvi stressed that no one will be allowed to incite violence or disrupt peace. He stated that strict enforcement of the code of conduct during Muharram will be ensured. He added that modern technology will be used to monitor processions and gatherings.