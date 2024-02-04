Karachi rainfall resumes, weather system likely to subside in evening

KARACHI: The Met Office in a weather update said that different areas of Karachi likely to receive light to heavy rainfall till this evening, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The westerly wave hovering over the northern and central parts of the city, according to the weather report. “This weather system likely to subside in the evening”.

The rain spell resumed again in the city in morning after Saturday night downpour resulted in flooding of key roads in the port city.

Last night’s heavy rain caused flooding at Korangi Causeway suspending the road traffic.

North Karachi, North Nazimabad, FB Area, SITE area and the vicinity received fresh spell of rain on Sunday.

Karachi’s Baldia Town, Gulshan Iqbal, M-9 Motorway, Kathore, Gadap, Nagori Society also received heavy rainfall. It was also drizzling at Shara-e-Faisal.

Heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning Saturday night wreaked havoc in parts of Karachi causing urban flooding. Following the rain, major arteries in the port city were submerged with rainwater and commuters were stuck in their vehicles.

With the first drop of rainfall, different parts of the city, including North Nazimabad, Sir Syed Town, Adam Town, UP Morr, New Karachi, Yousaf Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Rashid Minhas Road, Liaquatabad, DHA, Gharibabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsan Abad, Korangi, Landhi, Garden, Sher Shah, Baldia and other areas, plunged into darkness due to electricity supply failure. 120 feeders of K-Electric were tripped.

As per the data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), PAF Faisal Base received the highest amount of rainfall recorded at 75 millimetres, followed by Malir (64mm), Surjani Town (63.8mm), Keamari (55mm), Quaidabad (52mm), old airport area (51mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (50mm), PAF Masroor Base (47.2mm), Jinnah Terminal (42mm), Saadi Town (37.6mm), North Karachi (33.6mm), University Road (30mm), Gulshan-i-Maymar (23.8mm), Nazimabad (23.5mm), Korangi (15mm) with trace rainfall in Orangi Town and DHA.