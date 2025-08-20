Karachi rains: Commissioner says many underpasses, roads reopened

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi said that various underpasses and major roads of the city have been dewatered and reopened after drainage of rain water.

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner Karachi’s office has released details of the underpasses and roads that have been reopened.

According to the hand out, Clifton and Submarine Underpasses have been reopened after dewatering. Shaheen complex, II Chundrigarh Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, MA Jinnah Road, Shahrah-e-Soori Road and Jam Sadiq bridge towards Korangi have also been reopened.

According to the commissioner Karachi, Korangi Causeway, EBM Causeway are currently closed for traffic. Similarly, Drug Road Underpass and Nazimabad Underpass are also temporarily closed.

Syed Hassan Naqvi has urged citizens to use alternative routes. The commissioner Karachi stated that the Sindh government has provided 250 dewatering pumps for water drainage.

It is to be noted here that heavy rain had caused urban flooding in several areas of Karachi, leaving roads submerged and the city’s routine activities paralyzed.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi will have to be dug up again, if 100-meter rainwater drainage system is to be built,

During his emergency visit to the city amid rains, Murad said that a state-of-the-art drainage infrastructure is crucial to mitigate the impact of future floods and ensure the city’s resilience.

He also presided over an emergency meeting to assess the situation and direct ongoing dewatering efforts, emphasised the need for continued vigilance as more rain is forecast.

Murad said that the city is working to recover from severe flooding following heavy rains that inundated the city on Tuesday.