Karachi rains: Two children killed in wall collapse incident

KARACHI: Two children lost their lives in a wall collapse incidence as parts of Karachi received light to heavy rain, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, heavy and light rain was seen in several areas of the city, including Nazimabad, Lasbela, Landhi, Korangi and Shah Faisal Colony.

Rescue sources told ARY News that two children were killed as the wall collapsed in the city’s Shah Faisal Colony.

Meanwhile, four people were injured after a signboard fell down due to strong winds in Azizabad’s Gulshan Shamim area.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted widespread rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh From July 14 under a new weather system expected to enter the country through India’s Rajasthan.

In a statement, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that the strong rain system was currently present in Eastern India and would enter Pakistan on July 14 from Rajasthan. Karachi would receive widespread rain till July 18 or 19, the PMD chief said.

