Karachi: Rangers and police apprehend fake intelligence officer

Karachi: Rangers and Sindh Police in a joint action have arrested a fake intelligence officer from Malir, ARY News reported.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the arrested accused named Muhammad Bilal used to impersonate an intelligence officer and extorted money from civilians.

A fake card, uniform and weapons have been recovered from the accused and he has been handed to police for further investigation, the Rangers spokesperson said.

It is to be noted that six people, impersonating police and intelligence officers, were arrested in Karachi earlier this year.

Also Read:Fake licence scandal: FIA arrests suspected pilot, two CAA officers

The police had raided a house and arrested those six people from the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, including one accused named Arsalan who impersonated a Pakistan Army Captain.

Fake cards, uniforms and weapons were recovered from them by the police.

The fake officers used to blackmail and extort money from civilians. A woman named Kainiat also assisted the culprits in the criminal activities.

Comments