Karachi: Rangers, Police arrest extortion gang ringleader

KARACHI: Paramilitary Rangers and Police in a joint raid arrested ringleader of an extortion gang from Badar Commercial Area of Defence, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Accused Arif Ali in initial questioning has disclosed that he is the ringleader of Khokhar extortion gang, operating in the city,” a spokesman of Rangers said.

“The accused had called a Clifton trader and demanded Rs two million as protection money,” spokesman said. “He warned of dire consequences on non-compliance of the demand”.

The accused was using stolen sims and mobile phones to commit a crime. He was used to shut off the cell phone after his demand.

Rangers stated that the accused has confessed to receive one million rupees extortion money each from two of his victims.

The law enforcement teams conducting raids to arrest other accomplices of the accused.