Karachi: Rangers recover large quantity of illegal arms

KARACHI: The Rangers have recovered large quantity of illegal arms and munitions from the Safoora Chowrangi area of Karachi, a spokesman said on Sunday.

“An accused Zohaib s/o Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Jutt has been arrested from the Decent Garden locality,” rangers spokesman said.

“Five M-IV rifles and 30 bore, 12 bore and 222 bore weapons have been recovered from possession of the accused”. Moreover, an airgun, mobile phones, a gold chain and cash also taken in custody,” according to the rangers’ statement.

Rangers also said that the parts of defective arms, 70 ammunition and 132 magazines were also recovered from the accused.

Moreover, 13 fake licenses, arms punching equipment and stamps of a private security company were also found in the raid.

“Nine books of fake authority letter and three arms licenses of Baluchistan also recovered in raid,” rangers said.

Rangers’ official said that the recovered weapons were apprehended to be used in acts of terrorism and other illegal activities.

Arrested accused has been handed over to police, the spokesman said.