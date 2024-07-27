Karachi ranked ‘second riskiest’ city for tourists

Karachi has been listed as the second most dangerous city for tourists, according to Forbes Advisor’s latest safety rankings.

The study assessed 60 global destinations based on seven key risk factors, including crime, personal safety, health, infrastructure, natural disasters, and digital security.

Karachi received a safety score of 93.12, indicating a high-risk profile for tourists. The city’s political instability, high crime rates, and inadequate health and infrastructure facilities contributed significantly to its ranking.

Tourists in Karachi are particularly vulnerable to street crimes and terrorism-related incidents, making it a challenging destination for travelers.

Other cities that made the list of most dangerous cities for tourists include Yangon, Lagos, Dhaka, Bogota, Cairo, Mexico City, and Quito.

In contrast, Singapore was named the world’s safest city for tourists, with a perfect score of 0.