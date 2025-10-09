Karachi ranks sixth among world’s most polluted cities 

Karachi’s air quality has deteriorated as wind direction changed, pushing the city to sixth place among the world’s most polluted cities.

According to air quality data, the level of polluted particles (PM2.5) in Karachi’s atmosphere has been recorded at 158 particulate meters, placing it in the “unhealthy” category.

The Met Office reported that easterly winds are currently blowing, making the city’s weather hot and dry.

The current temperature stands at 28°C, with humidity at 73%.

The department further forecast that daytime temperatures are expected to reach 35°C, while nights and early mornings will bring slightly cooler conditions.

Meanwhile, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Cold in hilly areas is expected during night and morning.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta ten, Gilgit nine, Murree seven and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while dry weather in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar eight degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus-three, Pulwama and Anantnag seven, Shopian five and Baramula ten degree centigrade.