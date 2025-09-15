Light rain brings pleasant weather to Karachi

Karachi experienced light rain in several areas early Monday morning, ARY News reported, quoting PMD.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi areas, including Golimar, Garden, Saddar and surrounding localities. Residents of Gulistan-e-Johar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal also reported light showers, bringing a pleasant change to the weather.

The increased moisture content in the air is leading to cloud formation.

The Met Office forecast suggests the city may experience drizzle or light rain at intervals throughout the day, accompanied by humid conditions.

Today’s maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to reach 33°C, while humidity levels currently stand at 83 per cent.

Winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour.

The PMD further noted that the monsoon season will continue intermittently until September 30. However, there is currently no forecast for heavy rainfall in Karachi.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is expected in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas with rain-wind and thunderstorm may occur at isolated places during evening and night.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit eighteen, Murree sixteen, Muzafarabad twenty-five and Rawalakot sixteen.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy and chances of light rain-thundershower is expected in Jammu, Pulwama and Baramula

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh nine, Pulwama and Baramula seventeen, Anantnag and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.