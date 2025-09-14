Muhammad Aurangzeb vows swift relief for Pakistan-flood victims 

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the Prime Minister and federal ministers are personally active in managing the flood situation, while a special committee has been formed to tackle inflation in the aftermath of the disaster.

The finance minister visited Mil Fatyana Bridge and a flood relief camp, accompanied by former Advocate General Mustafa Ramday and ASP Muazur Rahman. Assistant Commissioner Iqra Nasir briefed him on the prevailing conditions.

Aurangzeb reviewed the facilities being provided to flood victims and directed officials to further improve rehabilitation measures.

Speaking to the media, he said that Pakistan’s economy is moving towards stability, with facilitation for traders and investors a government priority. “The country is progressing, and foreign investment is coming in,” he stated.

FM Muhammad Aurangzeb stressed that the government will take all necessary steps under the declared emergencies, in consultation with provinces.

He acknowledged that paying electricity bills is extremely difficult for flood-hit communities and assured that rehabilitation would be ensured at the earliest.

He further added that fuel prices are declining and “imported inflation is not an issue.” He said damage assessments are underway and initial estimates will begin to emerge within 15 days.

“The scale of the ongoing flood relief operation is unprecedented. May the waters recede quickly so the next crops can be sown,” Muhammad Aurangzeb remarked, noting that roads, bridges, houses, and infrastructure have been devastated and must be rebuilt.