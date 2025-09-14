PDMA Punjab issues alert for 11th monsoon spell

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert regarding the 11th spell of monsoon rains, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to PDMA spokesperson, the 11th spell of monsoon rains is expected between September 16 and 19 in the upper catchment areas of rivers.

All commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province have been directed to remain vigilant. Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia warned that heavy rainfall could cause flooding in rivers and seasonal streams.

He added that, on the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the administration, including commissioners, deputy commissioners, and relevant officers, has been placed on high alert.

Departments of Health, Irrigation, Communication & Works, Local Government, and Livestock have also been cautioned to prepare for any emergency.

The DG PDMA urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures during bad weather, avoid gatherings and recreational activities near rivers, and remain indoors during storms.

He advised the public to refrain from unnecessary travel and to immediately contact the PDMA helpline 1129 in case of an emergency.