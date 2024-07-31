Karachi to receive light to moderate rain today: Met Office

KARACHI: The city’s weather will remain mostly cloudy on Wednesday as yesterday’s rainfall brought temperatures down.

Karachi could receive light to moderate rain today, according to the Met Office.

Minimum temperature in Karachi recorded 30 Celsius, while maximum temperature today likely to range between 33 to 35 Celsius with 77 percent humidity. The westerly winds blowing at 10 kilometers per hour speed, according to the weather report.

The Met Office has said that the rainfall expected at noon today or in the night time.

The sea breeze has lower speed, the winds likely to restore by the evening or night or night, according to the weawther report.

Several areas of the city yesterday received rainfall bringing a sigh of relief to the citizens. The rainfall brought the temperatures down.