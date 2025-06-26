web analytics
Karachi to receive first monsoon rain on weekend: Met Office

KARACHI: Karachi is likely to receive first monsoon rain of this season over the weekend, as the Met Office forecasting hot weather during the week.

Weather pundits predicting a chance of rain in Karachi by the weekend.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a hot and humid weather in most districts of Sindh on Thursday, however, Thar Parkar, Mirpur Khas, Umar Kot, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, and some adjoining areas could experience rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm.

Partly cloudy weather has been expected on Friday but Hyderabad, Thar Parkar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Nawabshah, Karachi, and outskirts could experience rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm.

PMD in its weather report earlier, predicted rainfall in Sindh’s southeastern and upper districts of Thar Parkar, Mirpur Khas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Thar Parkar, Mirpur Khas, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin and Karachi from 25th to 28th June in the first monsoon spell in the province.

Met Office has also cautioned against likely urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi and Hyderabad on June 27 (Friday).

