Karachi to receive monsoon rainfall in second week of July: PMD

KARACHI: The port city to receive monsoon showers in the second week of July, quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A cloudy weather will prevail in most parts of the country in the first week of July with windy weather and occasional drizzling, the met office said.

Karachi will experience occasional gusty winds from the west or southwest direction today.

Maximum temperature will remain between 35 to 37 degree Celsius, according to the weather forecast.

A hot to very hot and dry weather with gusty winds are likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh today. However partly cloudy conditions will prevail along the coastal belt.

However windy conditions are likely in southern, central and eastern districts of the province on Thursday.

The city passing through pre-monsoon weather. The met office had earlier said that the onset of the monsoon is expected during last week of June with expected dates between 27-30 June.

Monsoon rainfall is expected to remain near normal during July to September 2021 in Pakistan, PMD said in its weather outlook.

The eastern and upper half of Punjab, eastern Baluchistan and Kashmir are likely to receive moderately above normal rainfall, while in Sindh slightly above normal rains expected during the season, according to the weather department.

The met office has warned against urban flooding in plain areas of major cities in Sindh and Punjab and flash flooding in hill torrents of Azad Kashmir, KP and Punjab due to some heavy rainfall events expected during the season.