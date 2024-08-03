Karachi to receive more rain till August 06: Met Office

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in Karachi and adjoining areas till August 06, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A strong monsoon winds system influencing Sindh from Rajasthan, India and the Arabian Sea, according to the weather report.

Some areas of Karachi could receive medium to heavy rainfall, MET department said. The new monsoon rain spell will continue in the city with intermissions.

Met Office said that Keamari received maximum rainfall 41mm since the rain started yesterday.

The metropolis received light to heavy rainfall in the night in various localities. Karachi’s Keamari, Saddar, Mauripur, Lyari, Old city area, Shara-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad and Federal B Area received rain.

Sindh’s Karachi, Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroz, Badin, Sujawal Thatta, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkano, Jacobabad, Dadu and other districts also likely to receive monsoon rains today.

The lowlying areas, roads and markets in Sukkur submerged in heavy rain.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that the ongoing rain spell will persist in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir till August 06.