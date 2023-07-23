Karachi to receive rain with thunderstorm today: Met Office

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Karachi with thunderstorm on Sunday (today), ARY News reported.

“Rainfall is expected to begin around noon today,” weather department predicted in its report. Mainly cloudy prevails in city with chances of thunderstorm and rain with few heavy falls expected. “The rainy spell with thunderstorm will likely to be continued for next three days”.

Maximum temperature in the city will likely to remain between 34 to 36 degree Celsius. “Currently winds are blowing with 15 kilometers per hour speed.

The Met Office had earlier forecast more monsoon rainfall in Sindh and eastern parts of the country.

Monsoon currents of good intensity continue to penetrate eastern parts of Sindh and under the influence of the weather system, dust-thunderstorm/rain with few heavy falls likely in TharParker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar districts on July 25-26, according to the weather report.

While, Karachi division, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroz and Shaheed Benazirabad districts of Sindh will receive isolated heavy falls on July 25 and 26 with occasional gaps, according to an earlier weather report.

Heavy falls may create water logging or localized urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Kambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar districts.