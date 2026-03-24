Karachi to receive rain from tomorrow as new weather system enters today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast entry of a westerly wave in Karachi from Tuesday evening with sporadic rainfall in city from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The weather will remain partly cloudy to cloudy in the city today, and maximum temperature could soar to 33 Celsius with 88 per cent humidity.

The metropolis is expected to receive showers on March 25 to 29, coupled with strong winds and thunderstorm, weather department said.

Hyderabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Kashmore districts of Sindh also expected to receive rainfall during the forecast period.

The PMD on Monday said that a western weather system is expected to enter parts of Balochistan on March 24 and intensify by the night of March 27.

Under its influence, wet spells are likely in Balochistan’s Panjgur, Turbat, Kech, Awaran, Gwadar, Pasni, Marwar, and other districts including Lasbela, Khuzdar, Chagai, Dalbandin, Kalat, Sibi, Kohlu, Quetta, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Loralai, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob, Qalat, and Mastung.

Eid prayers arrangements were disrupted in Karachi as several parts of the city received rain with thunder and lightning on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Downpours in Malir, Shah Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Johar, while strong winds and rain also recorded in Scheme 33, Safoora Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth and surrounding areas, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, North Karachi and Buffer Zone, as well as Guru Mandir, Lasbela, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and nearby localities.

Coastal areas, including Sea View and Clifton, also received rainfall.

Earlier this month, at least 19 people lost their lives after a powerful thunderstorm accompanied by gale-force winds lashed the port city.