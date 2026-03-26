Karachi receives early morning rain

Parts of Karachi on Thursday morning received rain under the influence of a Western disturbance, ARY News reported.

As per details, dark clouds gathered under the influence of a western weather system, followed by rainfall accompanied by strong winds in various parts of Karachi on Thursday morning.

Rain, varying from light to heavy, has been reported across multiple areas, including Metroville, SITE Area, Nazimabad and surrounding neighbourhoods. Showers were also recorded on I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Shahrah-e-Faisal, the Old City Area, Tower, Clifton Sea View, Lyari and adjoining localities.

Scheme 33, Safoora Chowrangi, NIPA, Hassan Square and other parts of the city also received rain.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the system of western winds has begun to influence weather patterns across the country. Rain has already been reported in several parts of Chaman and other areas of Balochistan.

The Met Office has forecast rain accompanied by strong winds in Karachi and across Sindh from today until 29 March.

Further rainfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir until 30 March. Authorities have also warned of possible flash flooding in various areas due to heavy downpours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty, Karachi twenty-five, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta eleven, Gilgit ten, Murree six and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while partly cloudy weather in Jammu and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar seven degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus-three, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula six and Shopian five degree centigrade.