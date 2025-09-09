Karachi receives heavy showers, authorities on alert

Karachi experienced widespread rainfall on Tuesday, with several parts of the city receiving light to moderate showers.

According to reports, rain lashed key areas including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tariq Road, Saddar, and M.A. Jinnah Road, Scheme 33, Safoora Chowrangi, causing slow traffic movement in some stretches.

Showers were also reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and University Road, while residents of Nazimabad, SITE Area, Orangi Town, and adjoining localities experienced similar downpours.

The rainfall brought much-needed respite from the heat but also raised concerns over waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Municipal authorities have been put on alert to address possible drainage issues as the spell of monsoon showers continues across Karachi.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has stated that the city can expect spells of moderate to strong showers from Tuesday morning until late at night.

The weather forecast warned that “very heavy downpours” were likely to pound Karachi today, as a powerful monsoon system maintains its intensity as a deep depression over land, centred over Tharparkar.

A low-pressure system from Madhya Pradesh (India) reached Rajasthan and the adjoining southeastern parts of Sindh. Due to this weather system, strong Monsoon currents are penetrating in Sindh and the eastern parts of Punjab.