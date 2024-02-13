Karachi receives light rain, drizzle as clouds hovering over city

KARACHI: Scores of the city’s areas received light rain or drizzling on Tuesday after entry of a westerly system in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Karachi’s Korangi, Saddar and surrounding areas received light rain. It was drizzling in Shah Faisal Colony, Malir Cantt, North Nazimabad, Clifton, Boat Basin, Drigh Road and surrounding areas after clouds hovering over the city.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in a weather report said that a westerly wave has entered in Balochistan.

Heavy rainfall lashed Balochistan’s port town of Gwadar submerging low lying areas of the city. The rainwater was standing at Hospital Road and Airport Road of Gwadar.

The Met Office has predicted rain with thunderstorm for the coastal belt of Makran.

Pakistan Meteorological Department earlier said that a westerly wave was present over south/southwestern parts of Balochistan. It predicted rain-wind/thunderstorm in coastal areas of Makran.

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.