Karachi receives light rain, drizzle as clouds hovering over city

KARACHI: Several areas of the metropolis received light rainfall or drizzle on Tuesday morning, ARY News reported.

The weather remains cloudy and windy with intermittent drizzle and light rain in Karachi on early morning today.

The city’s Lyari Expressway and adjacent areas, Clifton, Saddar, Garden, SITE industrial area, Lyari, Old Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan Iqbal, Stadium Road, Shara-e-Faisal, Liaquatabad, Hassan Square, Dalmia, Nazimabad and other areas received light rainfall or drizzle with clouds hovering over the port city.

The wet spell with intermittent drizzle and light rain could continue for few days in the city, the met office said on Monday.

Director Met Sardar Sarfaraz earlier predicted that Karachi will likely to receive rainfall on July 24 and 25, but not on the Eid day, which falls on Wednesday July 21 (tomorrow).

The Met Office had earlier forecast rainfall in Punjab and upper areas of Pakistan.

Met Office in a weather report earlier said that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Sunday may persist till Wednesday.

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from Sunday evening or night to Wednesday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Sindh’s Larkana, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas districts, southern Punjab’s Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Balochistan’s Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah districts will likely to receive rainfall

from Monday evening to Thursday, according to the weather forecast.