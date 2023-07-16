Karachi receives light rainfall, drizzling

KARACHI: Several areas of the city received light rain or drizzle on Sunday morning, turning the weather pleasant, ARY News reported.

The Met Office had earlier predicted a partly cloudy to cloudy weather in Karachi with chances of drizzle and light rainfall.

The old city areas, Kharadar, Lyari, M.A.Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Burns Road, Pakistan Chowk, Shara-e-Faisal etc received light rainfall or drizzling early morning today.

Drizzle also reported at Shah Latif Town, Quaidabad, Razzaqabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Cattle Colony, Port Qasim and various areas of Malir district.

The wet spell offered residents of Karachi some respite from the hot and humid weather. The Met Office has forecast that a cloudy weather and drizzling will persist today.

The Met Office has forecast stated mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country. “Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” according to the forecast.