Heavy rain hits multiple areas of Karachi

KARACHI: Parts of Karachi continued to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday morning, ARY News reported.

As per details, heavy rainfall was reported in several areas of Karachi, including Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, and surrounding localities.

The morning showers created hurdles for office-going people and school children.

According to MET office, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain, wind and thundershowers may occur at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during afternoon.

Persistent rain over the past two days has wreaked havoc across Karachi, submerging low-lying areas and raising water levels in the Malir and Lyari rivers.

Intermittent showers, ranging from light to heavy, have inundated major roads and neighborhoods, severely impacting daily life in Karachi.

The Sindh government had ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools across Karachi Division, on Wednesday amid expected heavy monsoon rains.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner Karachi, all public and private schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.

The decision was taken in view of the weather advisory by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), which has forecast more widespread rain,s wind, and thundershowers in the city.