web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 27, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Karachi receives moderate to heavy rainfall

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Karachi experienced varying intensities of rain across its regions Thursday night, with light to heavy showers, ARY News reported.

Many Karachi areas including Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Memon Goth, Shah Latif Town, Razzaqabad, Bhens Colony, Saddar, and surrounding localities received rain. Steel Town, Pipri, Port Qasim, Ghaffar Phatak, and nearby areas also saw downpours.

Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road, and adjacent regions, while Tariq Road, Bahaduraabad, Hasan Square, P.I.B., Jail Road, and their vicinities experienced showers. Other areas include Safura, Saadi Town, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Scheme 33, Incholi, Gulberg, and Garden.

Thunderstorms accompanied rain in Kathore, Gudap, and along the M-9 Motorway, while heavy rain was recorded near the airport.

Meanwhile, different cities in Sindh faced either rain or dust storms. In Qasimabad, Latifabad, Thandi Sarak, and Auto Bhan Road, waterlogging occurred due to accumulated rainwater.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.