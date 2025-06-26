Karachi receives moderate to heavy rainfall

KARACHI: Karachi experienced varying intensities of rain across its regions Thursday night, with light to heavy showers, ARY News reported.

Many Karachi areas including Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Memon Goth, Shah Latif Town, Razzaqabad, Bhens Colony, Saddar, and surrounding localities received rain. Steel Town, Pipri, Port Qasim, Ghaffar Phatak, and nearby areas also saw downpours.

Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road, and adjacent regions, while Tariq Road, Bahaduraabad, Hasan Square, P.I.B., Jail Road, and their vicinities experienced showers. Other areas include Safura, Saadi Town, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Scheme 33, Incholi, Gulberg, and Garden.

Thunderstorms accompanied rain in Kathore, Gudap, and along the M-9 Motorway, while heavy rain was recorded near the airport.

Meanwhile, different cities in Sindh faced either rain or dust storms. In Qasimabad, Latifabad, Thandi Sarak, and Auto Bhan Road, waterlogging occurred due to accumulated rainwater.