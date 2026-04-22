KARACHI: Police have registered a case against an influential youth and his father for reckless driving and endangering public safety in Karachi’s Defence area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rahem Tariq and his father, Tariq Jano.

According to the FIR, the case was registered at Sahil Police Station on the state’s complaint, charging the suspect with negligent and reckless driving. Tariq Jano has also been booked under provisions related to assisting his son in escaping from the police.

Police said Rahem was driving a car in a partially undressed state and appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The incident took place in Khayaban-e-Ittehad, where a suspicious vehicle entered from the wrong direction, prompting security personnel to alert police. When Defence security staff attempted to stop the car, the driver sped away, leading to a brief chase.

According to police, the vehicle was pursued before it eventually veered into a plot in Khayaban-e-Iqbal after a tyre burst forced it to stop. The suspect inside the car was reportedly in a semi-conscious condition.

During the encounter, the suspect used abusive language against police officials. Authorities later took the vehicle into custody, while the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on the family.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect is the son of a textile mill owner. The vehicle, bearing registration number LA-2875, is registered in the name of Tariq Jano, who owns a textile business.

Officials confirmed that the suspect had been driving on the wrong side of the road before being intercepted. The incident has once again raised concerns over traffic violations and accountability in Karachi.