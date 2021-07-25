Karachi records above 20 pct Covid-19 positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD: The COVID positivity ratio in six cities of Pakistan remained above 10 percent as Karachi recorded highest 20.72 percent in country, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

Twenty-two districts of the country are important to assess the coronavirus situation in the country, according to sources at the Ministry of National Health.

The sources shared that six districts in the country have reported over 10 percent COVID positivity ratio in last 24 hours including Karachi 20.72 percent, Peshawar 14.12 pct, Skardu 13.25 pct, Gilgit 12.08 pct, Muzaffarabad 13.59 percent and Nowshera 12.12 pct.

The test positivity rate in Mirpur remained 5.41 pct, while in Diamir zero positivity of tests reported.

The test positivity ratio in Islamabad remained 8.22 pct, Hyderabad 7.69 percent, Swabi 5.26, Mardan 4.22 and Abbottabad 5.56 percent, according to the sources.

Moreover, test positivity ratio in Lahore remained 4.66 percent, Bahawalpur 4.13 pct, Jhelum 4.40 pct, Quetta 3.03 percent, Multan 0.97 pct, Gujrat 0.52, Swat 1.23 pct, Charsadda 1.92 percent and Faisalabad 1.01 percent, sources said.

The COVID-19 claimed 45 more lives in the last 24 hours in country, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,016.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 2,819 new cases of Covid-19 emerged with the postivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.32 per cent. The country’s caseload climbed to 1,004,694 after 2,819 new cases were detected.

A total of 2,573 patients are in critical care at hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding 1,176 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people who have recovered since the pandemic began to 925,958.