Karachi records hottest day of year 2024 so far

KARACHI: Karachi experienced its hottest day of the year, with temperatures soaring to record highs as mercury reached a sweltering 42 degrees Celsius across the city with some areas experiencing even higher temperatures, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the citizens of Karachi are instructed to take precautions as the city is going through a partial heatwave, which will continue for next two days.

The Met Office has said that the mercury could soar to 43 Celsius today adding that the weather will remain hot and humid in the city for three days.

Meanwhile, the locality of Gulistan-e-Johar emerged as the hottest spot in Karachi, with temperatures peaking at an intense 43.7 degrees Celsius.

The area around the airport was the second hottest, recording a temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, meanwhile, Shahrah-e-Faisal was the third hottest location with the mercury reaching 40.5 degrees Celsius and Maripur was also notably hot, with temperatures recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Overall, the average temperature in Karachi was recorded at a scorching 42.6 degrees Celsius, marking a significant heatwave in the city.