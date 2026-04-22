KARACHI: In a major development, Sindh Police has intensified efforts to secure international action against Lyari gang war figure Wasiullah Lakho, who is accused of running an extortion network from abroad. Authorities have now succeeded in obtaining red warrants through Interpol after a prolonged pursuit, ARY News reported.

According to reports, senior police officials had repeatedly requested the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice, citing multiple serious cases, including extortion and other violent crimes.

The suspect, Wasiullah Lakh, has been declared a proclaimed offender in over 60 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom, and attacks on law enforcement.

Police sources stated that Wasiullah Lakho has allegedly been operating an extortion network targeting Karachi-based traders and citizens while staying in foreign countries. Using foreign phone numbers, he is accused of issuing threats and demanding heavy extortion payments from the business community.

Also Read: Police seeks ‘red warrant notice’ for Lyari gang war commander

Authorities further noted that refusal to comply with extortion demands has resulted in intimidation and threats against shopkeepers and businessmen in Karachi, contributing to a climate of fear in affected areas.

The communication also highlighted that, despite multiple attempts, local law enforcement had been unable to apprehend the suspect, who is believed to be using local criminal facilitators to maintain his network from abroad.

Officials confirmed that coordination with international agencies had already been initiated, and efforts were underway to ensure his arrest and extradition to Pakistan. Police believe his capture would significantly disrupt ongoing extortion operations in the city.