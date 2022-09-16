Karachi registers 192 more cases of dengue fever

KARACHI: Cases of dengue virus continue to witness sharp increase in Sindh including Karachi as the provincial capital has registered as many as 192 more cases of the vector-borne viral disease, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the provincial health ministry, district Korangi remained the most affected with 63 cases reported in a day, followed by 45 cases from district East, 35 cases were reported from district South, 26 from district Central, 14 from Malir and six and three cases respectively from Keamari and West.

The provincial health department has so far reported 1,620 dengue fever cases in the ongoing month in Karachi with annual tally crossing 3,287.

The other parts of the Sindh province that are hit by devastating floods have reported 4,320 cases during the ongoing year.

Sindh government has claimed to have taken measures for dealing with dengue fever in the province after most of the province is under flood water while urban centres have also received record rainfall during the monsoon spell.

During a meeting today, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that the city yesterday reported 201 cases of dengue virus. The administration will launch a fumigation and spray drive to destroy larvae of dengue mosquitoes, he assured.

