Karachi reports 211 chikungunya cases in five months

KARACHI: Karachi has seen a surge in chikungunya cases over the past five months, with 140 individuals confirmed to have contracted the disease from May to September, ARY News reported citing the health department.  

According to the health department. during this period, 211 suspected cases of chikungunya were reported, with 189 individuals screened for the disease. Out of those screened, 140 tested positive.

It is worth noting here, that the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued an advisory on controlling and preventing the spread of chikungunya, a disease similar to dengue fever.

The Ministry of Health directed relevant authorities to take immediate measures to combat the outbreak. It warned that chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.

READ: NIH issues advisory on chikungunya

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Bharat said chikungunya, is a similar disease to dengue fever transmitted into humans by Aedes mosquitoes

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Bharat said that most of the cases were reported from Karachi while other regions have also been affected.

The coordinator to the prime minister said that globally most of the cases were reported from Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Dr. Ahmed Bharat emphasised the importance of taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

