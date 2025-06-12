Karachi reports 26,500 crime incidents in last five months

KARACHI: Karachi has witnessed a surge in criminal activities, with over 26,500 incidents reported in the first five months of 2025, ARY News reported quoting CPLC.

According to the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), 245 individuals were killed in various incidents, including 48 deaths resulting from gunfire during robbery resistance.

The CPLC reported over 17,994 cases of motorcycle theft and snatching, alongside more than 684 incidents involving the theft or snatching of cars and other vehicles. Mobile phone snatching remained alarmingly high, with over 6,489 cases recorded.

Additionally, 11 abductions for ransom and 32 extortion cases were reported during the same period, highlighting the persistent challenge of organized crime in the city.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) jointly rescued Nasir Hussain, a kidnapped citizen, from Karachi.

According to details, Nasir Hussain was abducted on October 5 from Sector 5-D Bilal Colony in Karachi’s Central district. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs. 1 million from Nasir Hussain’s family in exchange for his safe release.

The family reported the incident to the Bilal Colony Police Station, where a case was registered.

The investigation was promptly handed over to the AVCC. A a specialized team was formed to track down the culprits. Following intense surveillance and technical analysis, the team traced the kidnappers’ location.

The abductee recovered safely however the kidnappers managed to escape.