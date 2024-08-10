Karachi reports 44,000 street crime incidents in first seven months of 2024

KARACHI: Karachi has witnessed a staggering surge in street crimes, with over 44,000 incidents reported in just the first seven months of the year 2024, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per the data released by the local police of Karachi, the majority of the crimes involved the theft of motorcycles in the metropolis.

In the span of the first seven months of the current year, more than 31,000 motorcycles were either stolen or snatched from their owners, making them the most common target in these street crime incidents, while, over 11,800 mobile phones were snatched from citizens.

The data further revealed that around 1,200 cars were snatched from citizens during the same period, adding to the already high levels of insecurity among residents.

Despite the significant number of thefts, recovery rates remain low.

Police reports indicate that only 1,500 motorcycles, 220 cars, and 120 mobile phones have been successfully recovered.